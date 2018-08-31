BBC Sport - Wales v England: Toni Duggan opens scoring
Duggan fires England into lead against Wales
- From the section Women's Football
Toni Duggan breaks the deadlock after 57 minutes as England take the lead against Wales in their crucial qualifier for the 2019 Women's World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Wales Women 0-3 England Women
