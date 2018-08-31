Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
AC Milan v Roma
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 22Musacchio
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 79Kessié
- 21Biglia
- 5Bonaventura
- 8Fernández Saez
- 9Higuaín
- 10Calhanoglu
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Borini
- 14Bakayoko
- 20Abate
- 25Reina
- 33Caldara
- 56Simic
- 63Cutrone
- 90Donnarumma
- 91Bertolacci
- 93Laxalt
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 20Fazio
- 44Manolas
- 15MarcanoSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 45'minutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 16De Rossi
- 42N'Zonzi
- 11Kolarov
- 27Pastore
- 14Schick
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 3Pellegrini
- 4Cristante
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Pellegrini
- 17Ünder
- 18Santon
- 19Coric
- 22Zaniolo
- 34Kluivert
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 77Greco
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Patrik Schick (Roma).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Daniele De Rossi.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Javier Pastore.
Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).
Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Second Half
Second Half begins Milan 1, Roma 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Iván Marcano.
Half Time
First Half ends, Milan 1, Roma 0.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 1, Roma 0. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.
Offside, Milan. Giacomo Bonaventura tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Foul by Mateo Musacchio (Milan).
Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Roma).
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan).
Offside, Milan. Lucas Biglia tries a through ball, but Suso is caught offside.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Offside, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Franck Kessié is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.