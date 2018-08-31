Foul by Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).
Hannover 96 v Borussia Dortmund
-
Line-ups
Hannover
- 23Esser
- 25Sorg
- 31Anton
- 28Wimmer
- 3Albornoz
- 18Fossum
- 8Souza Silva
- 40Maina
- 13Bebou
- 11AsanoSubstituted forWoodat 45'minutes
- 24Füllkrug
Substitutes
- 1Tschauner
- 2Elez
- 6Bakalorz
- 10Haraguchi
- 17Wood
- 22Ostrzolek
- 26Weydandt
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 4Diallo
- 29Schmelzer
- 19Dahoud
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 27Wolf
- 20Philipp
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 5Hakimi
- 7Sancho
- 10Götze
- 13Guerreiro
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Oliver Sorg (Hannover 96).
Attempt missed. Ihlas Bebou (Hannover 96) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Hannover 96. Conceded by Marcel Schmelzer.
Attempt blocked. Iver Fossum (Hannover 96) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Linton Maina.
Attempt missed. Bobby Wood (Hannover 96) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Linton Maina with a cross.
Walace (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Bobby Wood replaces Takuma Asano.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hannover 96 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hannover 96 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud with a through ball.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Michael Esser.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Waldemar Anton (Hannover 96).
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ihlas Bebou (Hannover 96).
Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Takuma Asano (Hannover 96).
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Delaney.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel tries a through ball, but Maximilian Philipp is caught offside.
Offside, Hannover 96. Linton Maina tries a through ball, but Takuma Asano is caught offside.
Foul by Kevin Wimmer (Hannover 96).
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Linton Maina (Hannover 96) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Iver Fossum following a corner.
Corner, Hannover 96. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Attempt blocked. Linton Maina (Hannover 96) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miiko Albornoz.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney tries a through ball, but Marius Wolf is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.
Offside, Hannover 96. Ihlas Bebou tries a through ball, but Takuma Asano is caught offside.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.
Kevin Wimmer (Hannover 96) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund).
Foul by Miiko Albornoz (Hannover 96).
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iver Fossum (Hannover 96).
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.