Saidy Janko: Nottingham Forest sign Porto defender on loan

Saidy Janko spent last season on loan with French Ligue 1 side St Etienne

Championship side Nottingham Forest have signed FC Porto defender Saidy Janko on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old right-back, who can also play on the right wing, joined the Portuguese side earlier this summer from Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

Switzerland Under-21 international Janko spent time with FC Zurich and Manchester United as a youngster.

He also enjoyed loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley, plus a stint with St Etienne in France.

