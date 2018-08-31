Saidy Janko: Nottingham Forest sign Porto defender on loan
Championship side Nottingham Forest have signed FC Porto defender Saidy Janko on a season-long loan deal.
The 22-year-old right-back, who can also play on the right wing, joined the Portuguese side earlier this summer from Scottish Premiership side Celtic.
Switzerland Under-21 international Janko spent time with FC Zurich and Manchester United as a youngster.
He also enjoyed loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley, plus a stint with St Etienne in France.
