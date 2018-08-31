Saidy Janko: Nottingham Forest sign Porto defender on loan

Saidy Janko in action for St Etienne
Saidy Janko spent last season on loan with French Ligue 1 side St Etienne

Championship side Nottingham Forest have signed FC Porto defender Saidy Janko on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old right-back, who can also play on the right wing, joined the Portuguese side earlier this summer from Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

Switzerland Under-21 international Janko spent time with FC Zurich and Manchester United as a youngster.

He also enjoyed loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley, plus a stint with St Etienne in France.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired