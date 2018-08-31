Marnick Vermijl: Preston North End defender joins MVV Maastricht on loan

Marnick Vermijl
Marnick Vermijl made only three appearances for Preston last season

Preston North End defender Marnick Vermijl has moved to Dutch second division side MVV Maastricht on a season-long loan deal.

Vermijl joined Preston from Sheffield Wednesday in an initial loan deal in August 2015, making 28 league appearances in his first season.

But the 26-year-old has played in just 22 games across the past two terms.

He joined Scunthorpe on loan in January, featuring seven times in all competitions for the League One side.

