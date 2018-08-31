Marnick Vermijl: Preston North End defender joins MVV Maastricht on loan
- From the section Preston
Preston North End defender Marnick Vermijl has moved to Dutch second division side MVV Maastricht on a season-long loan deal.
Vermijl joined Preston from Sheffield Wednesday in an initial loan deal in August 2015, making 28 league appearances in his first season.
But the 26-year-old has played in just 22 games across the past two terms.
He joined Scunthorpe on loan in January, featuring seven times in all competitions for the League One side.