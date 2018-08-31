BBC Sport - Moussa Dembele: Celtic striker's best goals
Watch: Dembele's Celtic goals
- From the section Celtic
Brendan Rodgers is determined to keep French striker Moussa Dembele at Celtic Park amid transfer interest from his homeland - here are some reasons why.
