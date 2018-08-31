Hibernian release Danny Swanson by mutual consent

Midfielder Danny Swanson is free to find another club after the transfer window closes

Midfielder Danny Swanson is a free agent after his contract at Hibernian was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old moved to Easter Road from St Johnstone in the summer of 2017, signing a two-year deal.

However, he made just four league starts for the Edinburgh club, while his only goal came in the League Cup.

Shortly after the announcement, Hibs released a statement saying "our activity in the summer transfer window has now concluded".

Earlier on Friday, midfielder Scott Martin, 21, left to join Premiership rivals Hamilton Academical.

