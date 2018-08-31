Ryan Jack: Rangers midfielder called up by Scotland

Will Ryan Jack add to his solitary Scotland cap at Hampden next month?

Rangers' Ryan Jack has been called up to the Scotland squad for the Hampden double-header with Belgium and Albania.

Manager Alex McLeish has drafted in the midfielder after losing Fulham captain Tom Cairney and Celtic defender Jack Hendry to injuries.

Jack, 26, has been capped once before, making his international debut in a friendly loss to the Netherlands in November 2017.

Interim boss Malky Mackay used him at right-back against the Dutch.

Belgium provide friendly opposition on 7 September, with the opening match of the Nations League following three days later.