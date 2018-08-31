Cameron Jerome: Derby County striker signs for Turkish side Goztepe

Cameron Jerome
Cameron Jerome scored five goals in his last five games for Derby County

Derby County striker Cameron Jerome has signed for Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe for an undisclosed fee.

Jerome scored six goals in 20 games for the Rams after signing from Championship rivals Norwich in January.

But the 32-year-old has not made an appearance for Derby this season under new manager Frank Lampard.

Jerome has had spells with seven different clubs, including Birmingham, Cardiff and Stoke, scoring 130 career goals in 534 games in English football.

