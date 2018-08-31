Luke Woolfenden: Swindon Town sign Ipswich Town defender on a season-long loan

Luke Woolfenden
Luke Woolfenden made 20 appearances for Bromley in the National League during 2017-18

Swindon Town have signed Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has only made three appearances for the Tractor Boys and spent time on loan with non-league Bromley in 2017-18.

"I'm absolutely delighted to get hold of a top player," Swindon boss Phil Brown told the club website.

"I've been chasing him for six weeks and only got [the deal done] five minutes before the deadline."

Woolfenden said: "I'm excited because it's a big club which shouldn't be in League Two."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired