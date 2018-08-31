Luke Woolfenden: Swindon Town sign Ipswich Town defender on a season-long loan

Luke Woolfenden made 20 appearances for Bromley in the National League during 2017-18

Swindon Town have signed Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has only made three appearances for the Tractor Boys and spent time on loan with non-league Bromley in 2017-18.

"I'm absolutely delighted to get hold of a top player," Swindon boss Phil Brown told the club website.

"I've been chasing him for six weeks and only got [the deal done] five minutes before the deadline."

Woolfenden said: "I'm excited because it's a big club which shouldn't be in League Two."

