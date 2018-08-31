Jamie Ward: Nottingham Forest forward joins Charlton Athletic on loan

Jamie Ward has scored four goals in 33 international outings for Northern Ireland

League One side Charlton Athletic have signed Nottingham Forest forward Jamie Ward on loan until 1 January.

The 32-year-old featured eight times for Forest last season before ending the campaign on loan at Cardiff, where he made four appearances.

The Northern Ireland international has scored five goals in 62 outings for the Championship club since joining from Derby County in the summer of 2015.

He is Charlton's sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

