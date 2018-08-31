Liam Moore: Defender signs a new five-year deal at Reading

Reading's Liam Moore withdrew a transfer request in the summer after a change of heart

Reading defender Liam Moore has agreed a new five-year contract with the Championship club.

The 25-year-old submitted a transfer request in the summer amid Premier League interest, before having a change of heart.

Moore has made 101 appearances for Reading since joining from Leicester in 2016.

"Liam is an integral part of moving this club forward," said Royals boss Paul Clement on the club website.

"I'm very pleased that Liam has decided to commit to a new long-term contract at Reading. I'm looking forward to us working together to achieve our objective."