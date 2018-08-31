Leicester City loan Bartosz Kapustka to Belgian side OH Leuven

From the section

OH Leuven were taken over by Leicester's owner last season

Leicester have loaned Poland midfielder Bartosz Kapustka to OH Leuven for the season.

The Belgian second division side, who are owned by Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, are managed by ex-Leicester boss Nigel Pearson.

Poland international Kapustka, 21, has only made three FA Cup appearances for Leicester since his 2016 move from Cracovia Krakow.

He spent last season on loan with German Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Kapustka is the third Leicester player on loan at Leuven, after Elliott Moore and Kamal Sowah to the club.

