Corey Whelan: Crewe Alexandra sign Liverpool defender who was originally on their books

Corey Whelan left Crewe Alexandra's academy at the age of nine to join Liverpool - but has now returned on loan

Crewe Alexandra have signed Liverpool defender Corey Whelan, a former product of their own junior academy.

The 20-year-old left Crewe for the Premier League club in 2007, when he was aged just nine.

Whelan now rejoins the League Two club on loan until 7 January, but will not be available to play until 4 September.

The Irish centre-back, who has yet to play for Liverpool's first team, had a loan spell at Yeovil last season, playing 11 games and scoring once.

