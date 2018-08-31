Corey Whelan: Crewe Alexandra sign Liverpool defender who was originally on their books
Crewe Alexandra have signed Liverpool defender Corey Whelan, a former product of their own junior academy.
The 20-year-old left Crewe for the Premier League club in 2007, when he was aged just nine.
Whelan now rejoins the League Two club on loan until 7 January, but will not be available to play until 4 September.
The Irish centre-back, who has yet to play for Liverpool's first team, had a loan spell at Yeovil last season, playing 11 games and scoring once.
