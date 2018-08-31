Russell Martin: Norwich City defender leaves club after nine years

Russell Martin (left) captained Norwich as they won the 2015 Championship play-off final

Defender Russell Martin has had his Norwich City contract terminated by mutual consent, ending a nine year stay at the Championship club.

The Scotland centre-back, 32, made 309 appearances for the Canaries and twice helped them reach the Premier League with promotions in 2011 and 2015.

He spent pre-season training with the club's under-23 side, as boss Daniel Farke looked to send him out on loan.

"It's not been easy for anyone, this situation I've been in," Martin said.

"I really appreciate the fact that the club and I have agreed to do it, basically because it means I'm free to go and play football somewhere and start again."

Former Wycombe and Peterborough defender Martin, who has won 29 international caps, fell out of favour at Carrow Road after playing the first seven matches of the 2017-18 campaign.

He lost the Norwich captaincy and spent the second half of last season at Rangers, playing 17 times.

"The last year hasn't been ideal and it hasn't ended as how I would have wanted it to, but I'll always care for this football club and the people involved with it," Martin added.

Norwich majority shareholder Delia Smith said: "We want to wish him all the best and we are very sad that he's not going to be here anymore."