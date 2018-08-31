Mike-Steven Bahre: Barnsley sign midfielder on loan from Bundesliga side Hannover 96

Mike-Steven Bahre (left) played under Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel with Bundesliga side Hannover

League One side Barnsley have signed German midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre on a season-long loan from Hannover 96.

The 23-year-old is reunited with boss Daniel Stendel at Oakwell, having played for him at the Bundesliga side.

Bahre becomes Stendel's fifth signing for Barnsley, who have an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Chief executive Gauthier Ganaye told the Tykes' website: "He's a player that Daniel [Stendel] mentioned instantly to us when he arrived at the club."

