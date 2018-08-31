Middlesbrough: Wolves' Danny Batth and Millwall's George Saville sign

From the section

George Saville (left) has five caps for Northern Ireland

Middlesbrough have signed Millwall midfielder George Saville on an initial loan - which will become permanent in January - with Wolves defender Danny Batth joining on a season-long loan.

Northern Ireland international Saville, 25, will move for an undisclosed fee - the biggest ever received by the Lions.

The ex-Wolves man got 10 Championship goals for Millwall in 2017-18.

Centre-back Batth, 27, is club captain at Molineux but has not featured for the Premier League club this term.

He made 21 appearances as Wolves gained promotion last season as Championship winners.

