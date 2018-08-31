England only applicant to host European Women's Championship in 2021

England reached the Euro 2017 semi-finals after beating France

England looks set to host the European Women's Championship in 2021 after nobody else submitted a formal bid by Friday's deadline.

Reported interest from Austria and Hungary never materialised, leaving the Football Association as the only applicant.

The FA still has to meet strict guidelines before being accepted.

Uefa's executive committee will make the decision on 3 December - but there will not be a vote.

Europe's governing body's president Aleksander Ceferin said: "If it's one country there will be no vote - if you meet the requirements, you are in.

"For England only, or UK even more, we know that infrastructure is perfect."

Deputy secretary-general Giorgio Marchetti said: "The process is exactly the same. They would have to go through the bid dossier, which will be scrutinised, it will be processed. They have to respect the requirements."

As well as Wembley - which would host the final - the other proposed venues are Brighton's Amex Stadium, Brentford's Community Stadium, MK Dons' Stadium MK, Manchester City's Academy Stadium, Notts County's Meadow Lane, Peterborough's Abax Stadium, Rotherham's New York Stadium and Sheffield United's Bramall Lane.

England hosted Euro 2005 and reached the 1984 and 2009 European finals.