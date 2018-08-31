Which animal (?) won the SPFL mascot race?

SPFL Mascot Race 2018
Dougie the Doonhamer, second-right, streaked the clear of the field to retain his Mascot Race title

What does it take to win a mascot race?

Queen of the South's Dougie the Doonhamer is the man/women/animal to ask, given he sensationally retained his SPFL Mascot Race title on Friday.

Dougie - who appears to be a dog - streaked clear of the rest of the 16-strong field in the annual contest staged at Hamilton Racecourse.

Motherwell's muscular Steelman was hot on his heels, surging up the outside lane....

Dougie the Doonhamer

And Partick Thistle's Kingsley delivered a workmanlike display on the opposite flank. And few would fancy being pursued by the frankly terrifying Firhill mascot...

SPFL Mascot Race 2018
Sixteen mascots, including Kingsley, second-right, took part in the annual contest

But reigning champion Dougie held off his rivals, and was crowned winner by former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae and former Celtic defender Mark Wilson...

Alex Rae and Mark Wilson crowned Dougie champion

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired