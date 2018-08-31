Which animal (?) won the SPFL mascot race?
What does it take to win a mascot race?
Queen of the South's Dougie the Doonhamer is the man/women/animal to ask, given he sensationally retained his SPFL Mascot Race title on Friday.
Dougie - who appears to be a dog - streaked clear of the rest of the 16-strong field in the annual contest staged at Hamilton Racecourse.
Motherwell's muscular Steelman was hot on his heels, surging up the outside lane....
And Partick Thistle's Kingsley delivered a workmanlike display on the opposite flank. And few would fancy being pursued by the frankly terrifying Firhill mascot...
But reigning champion Dougie held off his rivals, and was crowned winner by former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae and former Celtic defender Mark Wilson...