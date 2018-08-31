Which animal (?) won the SPFL mascot race?

Dougie the Doonhamer, second-right, streaked the clear of the field to retain his Mascot Race title

What does it take to win a mascot race?

Queen of the South's Dougie the Doonhamer is the man/women/animal to ask, given he sensationally retained his SPFL Mascot Race title on Friday.

Dougie - who appears to be a dog - streaked clear of the rest of the 16-strong field in the annual contest staged at Hamilton Racecourse.

Motherwell's muscular Steelman was hot on his heels, surging up the outside lane....

And Partick Thistle's Kingsley delivered a workmanlike display on the opposite flank. And few would fancy being pursued by the frankly terrifying Firhill mascot...

Sixteen mascots, including Kingsley, second-right, took part in the annual contest

But reigning champion Dougie held off his rivals, and was crowned winner by former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae and former Celtic defender Mark Wilson...