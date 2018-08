Jamie Walker: Peterborough United sign Wigan's former Hearts midfielder on loan

Jamie Walker scored 15 times for Hearts in the 2016-17 season, including goals against Celtic and Rangers

League One leaders Peterborough United have signed Scottish midfielder Jamie Walker on a season's loan from Wigan.

Walker scored 43 goals in 208 games for Hearts, but has made just one league start since joining Wigan in January.

Posh boss Steve Evans said: "Jamie is an outstanding attacking midfielder who can play as a number 10 or a striker."

The lateness of his signing means Walker, 25, is unlikely to feature as Posh bid to keep up their 100% league start against Doncaster on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.