Mitch Candlin: Blackburn Rovers loan Walsall striker with an option to buy

Mitch Candlin was 16 years old when he made his Walsall debut against Bradford in League One

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have signed teenage Walsall striker Mitch Candlin on loan until January, with a view to a permanent move.

The 18-year-old has made nine appearances for the Saddlers but is yet to score his first professional goal.

Candlin said: "I can't wait to get playing and do as well as I can at a great club with a massive history."

Rovers have also reached a mutual agreement with Peter Whittingham to terminate the 33-year-old's contract.

