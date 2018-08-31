Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus star rested from Portugal squad

Media playback is not supported on this device Ronaldo scores 'sensational' free-kick to complete hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo has been rested by Portugal for their friendly against Croatia and Uefa Nations League opener against Italy, by his own choice.

The 33-year-old forward, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid for £99m this summer, has only played in eight of Portugal's last 20 friendlies, but the Italy game in the new tournament is a competitive fixture.

Ronaldo has scored 85 goals, including four in as many games at this summer's World Cup on their run to the last 16, in 154 caps for Portugal.

"After talking to the player, and after he moved to Juventus with all the processes of adaptation that entails, we understand it was best for him to not be present for these games," boss Fernando Santos said.

Portugal squad

Goalkeeper: Beto (Goztepe), Claudio Ramos (Tondela), Rui Patricio (Wolves)

Defenders: Cedric Soares (Southampton), Joao Cancelo (Juventus), Luis Neto (Zenit St Petersburg), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pedro Mendes (Montpellier), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), Gedson Fernandes (Benfica), Pizzi (Benfica), Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Forwards: Andre Silva (Sevilla), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruma (RB Leipzig), Gelson Martins (Atletico Madrid), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Rony Lopes (Monaco)