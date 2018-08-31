Arsenal's Reiss Nelson joins Hoffenheim on loan after signing new Gunners deal

Reiss Nelson played for Arsenal this summer in pre-season friendlies

Arsenal teenager Reiss Nelson has joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan until the end of the season after signing a new deal with the Gunners.

The 18-year-old England Under-19 winger has played 16 times for Arsenal and has agreed a new "long-term contract".

Gunners boss Unai Emery said: "Reiss is a talented young player. This move to Hoffenheim will give him the chance to get regular high-level competition."

He is the eighth young English player to be contracted to a Bundesliga club.

Borussia Dortmund have winger Jadon Sancho and midfielder Denzeil Boadu.

Borussia Monchengladbach signed winger Keanan Bennetts from Tottenham this summer, to join right-back Mandela Egbo at the club.

Kaylen Hinds is a Wolfsburg striker, Chima Okoroji, who has a Liverpudlian mother, is at Freiburg and defender Danny Collinge is at Stuttgart.