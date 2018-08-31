Arsenal boss Unai Emery bans non-freshly squeezed juices from training ground

Media playback is not supported on this device Phone call interrupts Arsenal boss during news conference

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has banned non-freshly squeezed fruit juices from the club's training ground.

"I like fruit a lot and I like fruit juice. But with a lot of sugar? Not very good," he told a news conference for Sunday's trip to Cardiff.

"When I was young, my father came every day with a fresh orange fruit juice.

"I like it in my life. When I arrived here, I asked only for that from the cook. And the players, I think, are the same. They prefer their orange fresh."

Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 last weekend after losing to Chelsea and Manchester City in the opening two Premier League games of Emery's tenure.

Emery confirmed Mesut Ozil, who missed the victory over the Hammers through illness, is fit to travel.