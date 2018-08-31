Timi Elsnik: Slovenian midfielder joins Mansfield on loan from Derby County

Timi Elsnik.
Timi Elsnik (second left) signed a new three-year deal in 2016 but is yet to appear in the Championship for the Rams

Mansfield have signed midfielder Timi Elsnik on a season's loan from Derby.

The Slovenian youth international, 20, played under Stags boss David Flitcroft while on loan at Mansfield's League Two rivals Swindon last season, scoring five goals in 26 matches.

Elsnik has yet to play for the Rams in the league but has made three Derby substitute appearances in the EFL Cup.

Flitcroft told the Stags' website: "He is one of the best young professionals I've had the pleasure of working with."

