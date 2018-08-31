Forest Green Rovers: Ben Morris and Matt Worthington join on loan

Matt Worthington
Matt Worthington made 19 appearances for Yeovil in all competitions last season

Forest Green have signed Ipswich striker Ben Morris on a season-long loan and Bournemouth midfielder Matt Worthington on loan until January.

England Under-19 international Morris, 19, has yet to score in six appearances for Championship side Ipswich.

Worthington has featured in one game for the Cherries as substitute against Leicester in May 2017.

The 20-year-old spent five months on loan at Yeovil last season, playing in 15 League Two games.

"Matt is a strong, box-to-box midfield player," manager Mark Cooper told the club website.

"Ben's an exciting, young centre-forward - Ipswich have got high hopes for him."

