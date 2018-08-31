Sheffield Wednesday: Tottenham's Josh Onomah and Chelsea's Michael Hector join

From the section

Josh Onomah scored four goals in 33 Championship games last season

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have signed Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah and Chelsea centre-back Michael Hector on season-long loan deals.

England Under-21 international Onomah, 21, played 33 league games while on loan at Aston Villa last season.

Ex-Reading defender Hector, 26, has not played a first-team game for Chelsea since joining for £4m in 2015.

He spent 2017-18 on loan at Hull, making 38 appearances, and also had a spell with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Onomah has featured in 32 games for Tottenham, but has yet to make a Premier League start.

