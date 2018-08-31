Josh Emmanuel: Ipswich Town defender joins Shrewsbury on loan

Josh Emmanuel spent last season on loan at Rotherham

League One side Shrewsbury Town have signed Ipswich defender Josh Emmanuel on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old right-back spent last season on loan at Rotherham United, making 38 appearances as the Millers beat Shrewsbury in the play-off final.

Emmanuel came through the youth system at Portman Road and has made 24 appearances for the Tractor Boys since making his first-team debut in 2015.

He is not eligible to feature against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

