Jordan Lyden: Aston Villa midfielder joins Oldham Athletic on loan

Jordan Lyden's last senior outing for Aston Villa came against Middlesbrough in the League Cup in September 2017

League Two side Oldham Athletic have signed Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Lyden on loan until 1 January 2019.

The 22-year-old Australia Under-20 international has made eight appearances for the Championship club.

He only featured twice for the Villans last season, with both of those outings coming in the League Cup.

Lyden is unavailable to make his debut against Crawley on Saturday, as he signed for the Latics after the registration deadline had passed.

Meanwhile Oldham have agreed to cancel midifelder Jack Byrne's contract by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old made 44 appearances for the club having initially joined on loan from Wigan.

