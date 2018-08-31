BBC Sport - Usain Bolt: Olympic legend makes football debut for the Central Coast Mariners
So close! Bolt inches from scoring on debut for Central Coast Mariners
- From the section Football
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt makes his much-anticipated football debut in an invitational match for the Central Coast Mariners in Australia.
