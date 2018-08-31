Zach Clough: Nottingham Forest loan former Bolton striker to Rochdale

Zach Clough scored his only goal last season on loan for Bolton in their 1-0 home win over Sunderland

Nottingham Forest have loaned former Bolton Wanderers striker Zach Clough to League One side Rochdale.

The 23-year-old Manchester-born former Bolton academy player has not figured in Forest's first team this season.

He spent the second half of last season back on loan at Bolton, scoring once, but has not netted for Forest since March 2017.

Clough, who has a career tally of 27 goals, is due to remain at Spotland until January.

Dale, who stayed up on the final weekend of last season, are 19th in League One with just four points, having lost all their opening three home games.

