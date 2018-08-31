Connor Ogilvie: Gillingham re-sign Tottenham Hotspur defender on loan

Connor Ogilvie represented England at under-16 and under-17 level

League One Gillingham have re-signed Tottenham left-back Connor Ogilvie on loan until the end of December.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at the Priestfield Stadium, making 42 appearances across all competitions.

Ogilvie is yet to play a senior game for Spurs but has had first-team experience on loan at Stevenage.

"He will be a strong addition to the squad and we are looking forward to having him back with us," said Gillingham manager Steve Lovell.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.