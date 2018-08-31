Lewis O'Brien: Bradford City sign Huddersfield youngster on season-long loan

Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien
Huddersfield Town named Lewis O'Brien as their academy player of the season for 2017-18

Bradford City have signed Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club, but signed a new three-year deal in May.

"He will bring a great deal of energy and has a desire to achieve at first-team level," said Bantams head coach Michael Collins.

O'Brien could make his Bradford debut at Fleetwood on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired