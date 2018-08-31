Lewis O'Brien: Bradford City sign Huddersfield youngster on season-long loan
Bradford City have signed Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club, but signed a new three-year deal in May.
"He will bring a great deal of energy and has a desire to achieve at first-team level," said Bantams head coach Michael Collins.
O'Brien could make his Bradford debut at Fleetwood on Saturday.
