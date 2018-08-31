Dundee United add central defender Rachid Bouhenna

Dundee United manager Czaba Laszlo is happy to have signed the Algeria U-23 cap

Dundee United have signed defender Rachid Bouhenna on a two-year deal.

The French-born centre-half, 27, most recently played for MC Alger in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 and the CAF Champions League.

"Rachid is a player we have followed for quite a while and will add to our defensive strength," said United boss Csaba Laszlo.

United sit third in the Championship after three matches and visit Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

"I am pleased to join Dundee United and show my ability in Scottish football," Bouhenna told the club website. "I cannot wait to get out on the park for United."

