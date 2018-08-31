BBC Sport - Dele Alli celebration: Football Focus reporter masters the celebration with his help
When you nail the Dele Alli celebration...
- From the section Tottenham
England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli helps Football Focus reporter Caroline De Moraes master his new celebration.
WATCH MORE: Man Utd have 'lost it' - Premier League predictions
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired