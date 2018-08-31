BBC Sport - Dele Alli celebration: Football Focus reporter masters the celebration with his help

When you nail the Dele Alli celebration...

England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli helps Football Focus reporter Caroline De Moraes master his new celebration.

WATCH MORE: Man Utd have 'lost it' - Premier League predictions

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

