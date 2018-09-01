BBC Sport - Manchester City: Not winning is a failure - Txiki Begiristain
Not winning is a failure - Man City's director of football
Man City
Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain says "not winning is considered a failure" ten years after the takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group.
READ MORE: Timeline of a transformation since 2008 Sheikh Mansour takeover
