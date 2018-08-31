BBC Sport - Leon Balogun: How a 'witch' helped Brighton defender Balogun
How a 'witch' helped Brighton defender Balogun
- From the section Brighton
Brighton defender Leon Balogun discusses an encounter he had with a 'witch' who encouraged him to reconnect with his Nigerian roots.
The 30-year-old Nigeria international has played twice for Albion since his free transfer move from Mainz in May.
He was born in Germany to a Nigerian father and has won 22 caps - including three at this summer's World Cup.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired