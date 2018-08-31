Brighton defender Leon Balogun discusses an encounter he had with a 'witch' who encouraged him to reconnect with his Nigerian roots.

The 30-year-old Nigeria international has played twice for Albion since his free transfer move from Mainz in May.

He was born in Germany to a Nigerian father and has won 22 caps - including three at this summer's World Cup.

