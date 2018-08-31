Man City boss Pep Guardiola plays down Man Utd's poor start to season

Pep Guardiola says the "real season" starts after the international break

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has played down the significance of Manchester United's poor start to the Premier League season.

City are undefeated in three games with seven points while United have lost two of their first three games, their worst start to a season since 1992-93.

"They remain a great, a top team. We're just in August," Guardiola said.

"There are a lot of points to play for, and after the international break the real season starts."

Asked whether he was surprised at the pressure United boss Jose Mourinho is currently under, the Spaniard said: "It's our job unfortunately. Our job depends on results.

"When we win we are good, when we don't we are not good - it is simple like that.

"The important thing is to know the quality and I believe when you get to that level in the Premier League, all the managers are here because they are top, top managers."

In contrast to United, City have had a relatively untroubled start to the campaign, apart from a knee injury to midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who is out for three months, and the loss of second-choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to an Achilles injury.

City host Newcastle United on Saturday, while United travel to Burnley on Sunday - both opponents without a win this season.

Guardiola also dismissed a video of Sergio Aguero appearing to smoke a shisha pipe, which was posted on social media this week.

Asked whether he had spoken to the 30-year-old striker about the video, the City boss said: "No, I didn't speak with him," adding that it did not bother him.