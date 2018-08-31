Bright Enobakhare: Kilmarnock sign Wolves' forward on loan

Bright Enobakhare playing for Wolves against Stoke
Bright Enobakhare (left) featured in a pre-season friendly with Stoke

Kilmarnock have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Bright Enobakhare on loan until January, subject to international clearance.

Enobakhare, 20, has made more than 40 appearances for Wolves, scoring three times.

"It's great to have signed a player of Bright's quality," manager Steve Clarke told Killie's website.

"He made a big contribution to Wolves' promotion-winning season as they reached the English Premier League."

Earlier this week, Kilmarnock recruited midfielder Aaron Tshibola for a second loan spell from Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, midfielder Adam Frizzell, 20, has moved to Queen of the South from Rugby Park on a six-month loan deal.

