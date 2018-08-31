Manchester City: Timeline of a transformation since 2008 Sheikh Mansour takeover

Three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, three League Cups and over £1.4bn spent on players. It has been an eventful 10 years at Manchester City since the takeover of the club by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

In September 2008, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan acquired a club that had finished ninth in the Premier League the season before and was without a trophy in 32 seasons.

BBC Sport charts how the club went from this to the decorated, big-spending, record-breaking champions of England in a decade...