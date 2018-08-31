BBC Sport - Manchester City were almost out of business says Garry Cook, former chief executive

Man City were almost out of business - former chief executive

Former Manchester City chief executive Garry Cook says the club "were almost out of business" and struggled to pay bills and wages before the Abu Dhabi United Group's takeover in 2008.

READ MORE: Inside the deal on the day City became the richest club in the world

