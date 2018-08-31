Jordan Ponticelli: Macclesfield Town sign Coventry City forward on loan

Jordan Ponticelli has scored six goals in 28 games in all competitions for Coventry

Macclesfield Town have signed forward Jordan Ponticelli on a season-long loan from Coventry City.

Ponticelli scored three goals in 19 League Two games for Coventry last season, making 15 of those appearances from the bench.

The 19-year-old featured in two games for the Sky Blues this term, but has played only two minutes in the league.

He could make his debut for the Silkmen when they host Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

