Bernard Mensah: Bristol Rovers forward joins Lincoln City on loan

Bernard Mensah in action for Bristol Rovers
Bernard Mensah began his career at Watford

League Two side Lincoln City have signed Bristol Rovers forward Bernard Mensah on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has featured nine times for the Pirates since joining the club from National League side Aldershot Town in January.

The former Watford trainee scored 14 goals in 56 league appearances during 18 months with the Shots.

He could make his debut for the Imps against Exeter City on Saturday.

