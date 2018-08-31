Accrington: Bolton's Connor Hall and Newcastle's Daniel Barlaser and Luke Charman sign on loan

Daniel Barlaser played four times on loan at Crewe in the second half of last season

Accrington Stanley have signed Bolton Wanderers forward Connor Hall and Newcastle pair Daniel Barlaser and Luke Charman on loan until 1 January.

Hall, 20, scored 22 times for the Trotters' Under-23 side last season and has featured twice for the first team.

Midfielder Barlaser, 21, came through Newcastle's academy and has made three first-team appearances.

Striker Charman, 20, was top scorer for their Under-23 side last season but is yet to make his senior debut.

Barlaser could make his debut for Stanley against Scunthorpe on Saturday, but Chapman and Hall must wait until at least 8 September for their first game.

