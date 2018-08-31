Olufela Olomola: Yeovil Town sign Scunthorpe United striker on loan

From the section

Olufela Olomola made 28 appearances for Yeovil in all competitions last season

League Two side Yeovil Town have signed Scunthorpe United striker Olufela Olomola on loan until January.

Olomola spent five months of 2017-18 on loan at Huish Park from Southampton, scoring seven goals in 21 league games.

The 20-year-old joined Scunthorpe in May on a free transfer, making his debut in a 2-1 League One win at Coventry on 4 August.

"Fela's contribution during his loan spell last season was phenomenal," Yeovil manager Darren Way said.

