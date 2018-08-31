Dundee: Celtic left-back Calvin Miller signs on loan

Calvin Miller in action for Celtic
Calvin Miller has made four first-team appearances for Celtic

Celtic left-back Calvin Miller believes he can "show how good I am" on his season-long loan to Dundee.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he was keen for the 20-year-old, who can also play in midfield, to gain first-team experience this term.

Miller has made four senior appearances and is Dees boss Neil McCann's 11th summer signing.

"I'll be able to get regular game-time and help the team," Miller told the Dundee website.

The Dens Park club are without a point from their three Scottish Premiership fixtures to date and were eliminated from the League Cup after a 3-0 home defeat by second-tier Ayr United.

Meanwhile, central defender Daniel Jefferies, 19, is leaving Dundee for a six-month loan at Partick Thistle.

