Richie Towell: Rotherham United re-sign Brighton midfielder

Richie Towell
Richie Towell has made six appearances in all competitions since joining Brighton from Dundalk

Championship side Rotherham United have re-signed Brighton midfielder Richie Towell on a season-long loan deal.

Towell spent last season on loan with the Millers, making 46 appearances as they earned promotion through the League One play-offs.

The 27-year-old has played in one league game for Brighton since signing from Dundalk in January 2016.

"He had a very successful time with Rotherham last season," Brighton boss Chris Hughton said.

"This loan move is another good opportunity for Richie to go out and play regularly in a highly-competitive Championship division."

