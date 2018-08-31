Geoff Cameron: QPR sign Stoke defender on season-long loan

Geoff Cameron has made 186 appearances for Stoke since signing from Houston Dynamo in July 2012

Queens Park Rangers have signed Geoff Cameron on a season-long loan deal from Championship rivals Stoke City.

Cameron made 20 league appearances last season as Stoke were relegated from the Premier League, but failed to feature under new manager Gary Rowett.

The 33-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, won 55 caps for USA between 2010 and 2017.

"I decided over the summer that I wanted a change and something new," he told the club website.

"The boss here has been interested in me before and I'm excited to play for him."

QPR lost their first four league games under Steve McClaren but ended that run with a 1-0 win over Wigan last Saturday.

