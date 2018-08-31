Bondz N'Gala, Joe Maguire and Luke Gambin: Crawley Town bring in trio on deadline day

From the section

Bondz N'Gala was part of the Barnet side that won the National League title in 2014-15

League Two club Crawley Town have added a trio of players on a busy deadline day at Broadfield Stadium.

Ex-Barnet and Portsmouth defender Bondz N'Gala, 28, was the first to arrive on an initial one-month deal.

Left-back Joe Maguire, 22, was signed from Fleetwood Town, having agreed a loan deal until 1 January.

Malta international midfielder Luke Gambin, 25, has also joined on loan for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign from Luton Town.

The Red Devils lost manager Harry Kewell to League Two rivals Notts County on Friday morning.

