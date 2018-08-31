Joe Worrall: Rangers sign Nottingham Forest defender on loan

Joe Worrall (right) is Rangers' latest defensive capture

Rangers have signed defender Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has made more than 50 appearances for Championship Forest, having previously been loaned to Dagenham & Redbridge. He has also been capped by England's Under-21 side.

Rangers are also looking to complete a deal for Osijek winger Eros Grezda.

Manager Steven Gerrard confirmed on Wednesday that the 23-year-old Albania was having a medical.

Grezda did not play in either leg of Rangers' Europa League meeting with the Croatian side because of injury.

"He is an excellent player and the fans will love him because he can contribute in the final third," Gerrard said.

"He's really quick, very direct and he comes in with international experience. All going well, hopefully he'll be a big player for us moving forward."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.